U.S. News Watch live: Kavanaugh returns to heated Senate for second hearing By Doug G. Ware ( )

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., appellate judge Brett Kavanaugh returns to the Senate Wednesday for what's expected to be another impassioned day in his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump's nominee for the high court bench will begin the second day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary at 9:30 a.m. EDT. It will be streamed live.

Kavanaugh was grilled by members of the committee during the first session Tuesday. Lawmakers asked about his work in President George W. Bush's administration and his opinions on various key issues, like abortion and gun control.

Democrats on the panel expressed concern that some documents from his tenure in the Bush White House have still not been made available, although more than 40,000 were released late Monday by an attorney for the former president.

"If you will trust the American people, they will trust you too. But if your effort today continues to conceal and hide documents, it raises a suspicion," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Kavanaugh, appointed in July to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, walked a tightrope Tuesday as he tried to allay Democrats' fears that he's too conservative and settle GOP concerns he isn't conservative enough.

"Over the past 12 years, I have ruled sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for criminal defendants, sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses, sometimes for environmentalists and sometimes for coal miners. In each case, I have followed the law," he said Tuesday.

"I don't decide cases based on personal or policy preferences."

Tuesday's hearing was interrupted by protesters in the chamber, who vehemently opposed Kavanaugh's appointment.

If Kavanaugh is approved by the judiciary committee, his nomination will move to the full Senate for confirmation.