Gordon makes land in Mississippi, Alabama; child killed

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the Gulf Coast just west of the Mississippi and Alabama border on Wednesday. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Tropical Storm Gordon is seen early Wednesday after it moved over Mississippi and Alabama, producing heavy rains and strong wind gusts of 70 mph. The storm will gradually weaken as it moves over land and loses power. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Gordon arrived on land in the Gulf Coast late Tuesday near the Mississippi-Alabama border, at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm reached land about 10 p.m. and brought heavy rains and strong winds. States of emergency were issued for Mississippi, Louisiana and parts of Alabama.

Gordon produced sustained winds of 70 mph and cut power to about 24,000 customers in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

Forecasters said the storm had weakened significantly early Wednesday, as winds fell to 50 mph while moving over land. It's still expected to bring more than a foot of rain inland, though.

At least one person has died so far as a result of the storm -- a child in Florida who was killed by a falling tree in Pensacola.

Forecasters issued hurricane warnings for coastal Mississippi and Alabama, and storm surge could potentially reach up to 5 feet. Heavy rain and inland flooding are also major concerns in Mississippi, Louisiana and parts of Alabama and Arkansas as the storm moves north over the next couple days.

Later this week, the remnants of Gordon are forecast to merge with a cold front in the Midwest and bring more rain and flooding to Arkansas and Missouri.

The eye of the storm was about 20 miles northwest of Hattiesburg, Miss., and produced sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday. A weather system becomes a tropical storm when winds reach 39 mph.

Water levels from storm surge along the Gulf of Mexico will gradually subside Wednesday morning, the NHC said. Tornadoes are also possible through Wednesday night over Mississippi and western Alabama, it added.

Further east in the Caribbean, Hurricane Florence is producing sustained winds of 105 mph and is located about 1,200 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the NHC said Wednesday. It is not expected to hit land anywhere.