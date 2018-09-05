Hurricane Norman expected to skirt Hawaiian islands

Hurricane Norman was expected to weaken Saturday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman strengthened to a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning as it moved northwest around the Hawaiian islands, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was 700 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and 1,005 miles east of Honolulu, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. HST update. The hurricane was moving west at 8 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles outward from the storm's center, and tropical storm winds extended outward up to 115 miles. No coastal watches or warnings were in in effect.

"On the forecast track, the center of Norman is expected to pass northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands starting later Thursday," the NHC said.

Forecasters expect the storm to weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday morning.