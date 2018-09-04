Tropical Storm Gordon takes aim at Gulf after soaking South Florida

Tropical Storm Gordon swirls in the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday after soaking South Florida. Forecasters said it will likely be a hurricane when it makes land in the Gulf states. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Gordon, which has pounded South Florida with heavy rain, is moving toward the Gulf Coast states, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

Gordon strengthened over the course of the day on Monday and is now threatening the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast with rain, wind and waves.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue to gain strength, and said Gordon will probably be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast.

Early Tuesday, the storm was 280 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Storm surge, tropical storm and hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of the region.

"A hurricane warning has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border," the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. "This warning replaces the hurricane Watch and tropical storm warning for this area."

Officials extended the storm surge warning eastward to Dauphin Island, Ala.

The storm was moving at 17 mph west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. A weather system becomes a tropical storm when winds reach 39 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico [Tuesday], and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late this afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Gordon is expected to produce rainfall over 2 to 4 inches over the central and northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday. Some area in southern Florida may receives 8 inches. Between 4 and 6 inches are forecast for southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and Louisiana.

Further east in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Florence has formed about 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,500 miles east of Puerto Rico, the NHC said Tuesday.