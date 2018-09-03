Tropical Storm Gordon, which formed over the Florida Keys on Monday morning, is projected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in afternoon and evening, the National Hurricane Center said. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Gordon formed over the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

Tropical storm warnings were posted for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay, and the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, La., including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. EDT advisory. The heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding.

Gordon was 20 miles west of Key Largo and about 85 miles southeast of Marco Island on the Florida mainland.

It was moving at 17 mph west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A weather system becomes a tropical storm when winds reach 39 mph.

On the forecast track, Gordon's will pass over the southern tip of the Florida peninsula Monday morning, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in afternoon and evening, and reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Gordon is expected to produce rainfall over 2 to 4 inches over the central and northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

Over southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and Louisiana, rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is forecast.