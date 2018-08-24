U.S. President Donald J. Trump (L), with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R), delivers remarks during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2017. Trump on Friday sent a series of tweets bashing Sessions for how he is handling his job as attorney general. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- In a series of tweets Friday, President Donald Trump escalated a feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not investigating his opponents.

Trump's tweets come a day after Sessions issued a statement that seemed directed to the president, who previously told Fox News" that Sessions "never took control of the Justice Department," because he recused himself from the investigation into possible links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda ... The Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations," Sessions said in a statement Thursday.

Trump on Friday used a line from the statement to counter his attorney general.

"'Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.' Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the "other side" including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...," Trump tweeted.

Trump continued saying, "FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

The president followed with a tweet mentioning Reality Winner, a former government contractor sentenced to more than five years in prison Thursday for leaking U.S. secrets about Russia's hacking attempts in the 2016 presidential election.

"Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard."