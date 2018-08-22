A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Oregon coast Wednesday. Geologists said the quake was strong, but no injuries or damage was reported. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday.

The quake was about six miles deep and happened about 2:30 a.m., 170 miles west of Coos Bay, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Officials said no tsunami alert was needed and no injuries were reported.

"It occurred along the Blanco Fracture Zone, which is a very active area and has produced quakes of this size a number of times in the past," USGS geophysicist Randy Baldwin said.

Baldwin said more than a dozen people felt the quake on shore, including some in Portland, Salem and Lake Oswego.

No substantial damage was reported, either.