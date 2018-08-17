19 elk killed in Oregon avalanche

Hikers discovered the carcasses, which have likely been buried under snow for at least several months. Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Hikers in Oregon's Cascade Mountains discovered 19 dead elk after melting snows revealed their carcasses, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week.

The ODFW said the elk appear to have been caught in an avalanche sometime after Spring 2016 and had been covered in snow since then.

"It was evident their bodies had suffered a lot of trauma in the avalanche, including broken limbs, antlers and torn up hides," the ODFW said in a statement, adding that the elf were otherwise "perfectly preserved."

Jamie Bowles, a wildlife biologist called to the scene, told The Bulletin that it is rare for elk to get caught in avalanches based on what scientists know, but could be more common in remote areas not studied closely.

"It could be more common than we know," she said.

Officials do not plan to remove the carcasses because the area is unstable and doing so would pose unnecessary risks to workers, Bowles said.

