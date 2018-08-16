Ex-ICE agent accused of three sexual assaults against two women

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been charged with three counts related to the sexual assault of two women.

John Jacobs Olivas, 43, was arrested Wednesday by ICE and FBI agents and was charged with three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the indictment, Olivas was an ICE agent in January 2012 when he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent. He also allegedly told the woman that any complaint she makes to law enforcement would not be taken seriously because he was a federal law enforcement agent at the time.

Later that year, Olivas is accused of twice sexually assaulting another woman and also telling her that her complaints would be ignored because of his position as an ICE agent.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman with the U.S. attorney's office, said the alleged victims were not under ICE investigation at the time, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Olivas, who was an ICE agent between 2007 and 2015, was released on a $50,000 bond and faces trial in October.