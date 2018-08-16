Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a Colorado man after they say he confessed to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, who went missing this week.

Police in Frederick, Colo., arrested Chris Watts late Wednesday, and said he confessed to killing wife Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday, a day after they were reported missing. Wednesday, the FBI joined the investigation.

Law enforcement officials said late Wednesday they have an idea where to find the bodies of the three.

Watts, 33, was booked into jail early Thursday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Shanann Watts was reported missing Monday after a family friend hadn't heard from her, according to police. Her husband told reporters his wife disappeared without a trace, leaving behind only her purse and keys.

"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told KMGH-TV Tuesday. "My kids are my life. ... I mean, those smiles light up my life."

In an interview with KUSA-TV, he said his family's disappearance was traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe...." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was - I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."