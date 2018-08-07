Trending Stories

Tropical storm watch in effect for Hawaii as Hurricane Hector nears
GAO: Trump administration didn't conduct full analysis of border wall costs
Obama named winner of 2018 'Ripple of Hope' human rights prize
Indonesia earthquake: At least 98 dead, 20,000 evacuated
Dems outspending GOP in midterms, but biggest money to come

Photo Gallery

 
Chloe Grace Moretz, cast attend 'The Miseducation Of Cameron Post' premiere

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, David Duchovny
On This Day: U.S. embassy bombings kill 224
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018
Jerry O'Connell says there's 'no way' he'd ever try to be a real cop
[HOLD] Activist: Glimpses of South Korea life threaten Kim regime
 
Back to Article
/