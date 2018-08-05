More than 40 people were shot in Chicago early Sunday, authorities said, over a particularly bloody 14-hour period. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department/Twitter

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were shot and five people killed over a bloody 14-hour period in Chicago on Sunday, police said.

The spate of shootings occurred between midnight Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and targeted a block party, a funeral and other gatherings.

"The city of Chicago experienced a violent night," Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday afternoon. "Some of these instances were targeted and were related to gang conflicts in those areas."

One victim, 17-year-old Jahnae Patterson, was a high school senior who was shot in the face shortly after leaving her house to attend a party.

In the largest shooting, which injured eight people in a south side Chicago neighborhood, a 14-year-old girl was wounded as she stood in a courtyard at around 12:40 a.m., The Chicago Tribune reported.

Those victims, who had just attended a funeral repast, were all in stable condition, police said.

Despite the violence Sunday, Waller said shootings in Chicago are down 30 percent this year compared to 2017, and homicides are down 25 percent, CNN reported.