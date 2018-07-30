A rescue team attempted Monday to retrieve a 13-year-old Boy Scout who disappeared on a hike in western Wyoming Saturday. The boy was found safe Sunday. Photo courtesy Sublette County Sheriff's Office

July 30 (UPI) -- A Boy Scout who went missing over the weekend in the high mountains of Wyoming has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

Garrett Hunter, 13, somehow got separated from his Scout troop while they were on a 50-mile hike early Saturday in Wyoming near Mary's Lake in the Wind River Range, Sergeant Travis Bingham said in a post by the Sublette County Sheriff's Office's.

The area is near Wyoming's border with Utah.

Early Sunday, dozens of volunteers aided in the search for the child, who has Asperger's syndrome. Hours later, they ultimately found Hunter in good health about a mile from camp -- but he was located in rough terrain difficult to reach.

RELATED University of Kentucky student missing while swimming in Israel

"Rescue operations are underway to bring Garrett out of the mountains," Bingham said. "He is located in tough terrain which makes landing the helicopter in that area difficult and will take time to get him out. Teams are in the area scouting the best landing zone for rescue."

Local crews are working with Teton County Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

"Garrett is equipped with a sleeping bag, some food and a water filter," the sheriff's office said. "Our focus is and will continue to be the safe return of Garrett to his family."