July 30 (UPI) -- A University of Kentucky student is missing in Israel, believed to have been caught in a current while swimming.

A school statement said TeNiya Elnora Jones, 19, was swimming with two friends in Tel Aviv after midnight on Sunday, when they were "caught up in a strong current and pulled out to sea."

The woman's friends returned to shore but Jones did not.

Jones, from Fort Myers, Fla., was one of four students who traveled to Tel Aviv by bus from Amman, Jordan, for the weekend. They are part of a nine-student delegation attending a seven-week Council on International Exchange study-abroad program in Amman on the Arabic language.

Jones is a University of Kentucky sophomore majoring in biology and Islamic studies. Her program in Amman is scheduled to end this week.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted," University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in the statement. "We are in continual contact with TeNiya's family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed."