Amazon now delivering Whole Foods groceries in Florida, NYC

July 24 (UPI) -- Amazon launched new Whole Foods grocery delivery for Prime Now members on Tuesday, for several new areas in New York and Florida.

The organic grocery delivery is now available in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach in Florida -- and Long Island, Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan in New York City, Amazon said.

Amazon and Whole Foods launched the service earlier this year with the goal to expand it across the United States by the end of the year.

The service is available through the Prime Now app. Members can search by zip code to see if it's available in their area.

"We're excited to bring the service to our customers in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, Long Island and New York City," said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods executive vice president of operations. "Today's announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites."

The announcement comes about a month after Amazon announced Prime members will save 10 percent at Whole Food stores nationwide.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year.