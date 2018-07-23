Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: White House hosts Made in America showcase

By UPI Staff  |  July 23, 2018 at 2:16 PM
July 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed companies from each of the 50 states to showcase their products Monday at the White House in the second annual Made in America Produce Showcase.

The president was expected to preview the products on the South Lawn before delivering remarks at 3:15 p.m. EDT in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden.

The event is part of the Trump administration's focus on ensuring more products are made in the United States. The White House said in order for a product to be featured in the showcase, it must be made all or virtually all in the United States.

Among the companies present will be Lockheed Martin, which plans to display an F-35, Ford Motor Company, Moon Pie, Jack Links and Beck Cowboy Boots.

