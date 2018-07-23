Princess Cruises announces giant new ships powered by natural gas

July 23 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises announced plans on Monday for construction of two new cruise ships -- larger than ever and powered by liquid natural gas.

The California-based cruise line will add the as-yet unnamed ships in 2023 and 2025 to its current fleet of 17 ships, along with with three more ships currently under construction for the company.

A statement Monday named Italy's Fincantieri as the shipbuilder of the new newest cruise ships, which will be capable of carrying about 4,300 passengers -- roughly 700 more than Princess Cruise's newest ships.

As of today, the ships announced Monday would be the fifth- and sixth-largest cruise vessels in the world. Other cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises, also have larger ships under construction to be delivered by 2022.

Princess Cruises' new vessels will be powered by liquid natural gas, a first for the company.

The statement described LNG as "the marine industry's most environmentally friendly advanced fuel technology, and the world's cleanest burning fossil fuel, which will significantly reduce air emissions and marine gas-oil."