Potentially dangerous rain forecast for East Coast this week

July 23 (UPI) -- Heavy rainfall on the East Coast this weekend is expected to last for a few more days, forecasters said Monday, and with it might come life-threatening weather.

Heavy rain is expected particularly in the mid-Atlantic region, and might lead to dangerous situations, the National Weather Service warned.

Flood watches or warnings have been issued from Pennsylvania to North Carolina that cover at least 10 million people.

The weekend saw 2-7 inches of rain in some areas. Forecasters said 3-5 more are expected over the next three days.

"A cycle of daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms is likely to repeat on most days this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

On average, Northeast areas see 3 to 4 inches of rain in July, but Baltimore broke a 131-year-old rainfall record last weekend with 4.79 inches Saturday alone. The city's previous record from 1887 was 2.76 inches.

The weekend rain also broke a record in Washington, D.C., and marked the fourth wettest July to date.

The downpour is due to a stream of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea moving into the East around high pressure in the Atlantic.