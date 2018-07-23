Miami Beach condo set for demolition collapses early

July 23 (UPI) -- A vacant, 12-story condominium building scheduled for demolition in Miami Beach, Fla., collapsed Monday, injuring one person.

Police said the 55 year-old building on popular Collins Avenue, known as the Marlborough House, had a demolition permit but no implosion license on file.

Sitting on beachfront property, it was in the process of demolition to make way for a new 19-story tower.

The injuries to the victim are not believed to be serious.

Witnesses were startled by the sudden fall of the building Monday and the smoke and ash the collapse produced.

"The front of the building looked so flimsy the past couple days I was surprised it was able to stand," witness Adam Thompson said.

Preservationist Nany Liebman, a former Miami Beach commissioner who led a fight for a 15 foot-wide walkway that's part of the development plan, was also surprised the building fell inadvertently.

"Nobody was worried about demolishing that building. It was too small," she said.

The Miami Beach Fire Department closed the street and requested the public avoid the area.