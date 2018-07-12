Home / Top News / World News

Colombia demolishes unfinished bridge after deadly collapse

By Daniel Uria  |  July 12, 2018 at 7:14 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 12 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities demolished an unfinished bridge Thursday after it partially collapsed during construction earlier this year, killing 10 people.

A report said the collapse was a result of faults in the bridge's design and authorities moved to demolish the remainder of the bridge due to safety concerns.

Demolition experts used about 220 pounds of plastic explosives and 30 detonation devices to collapse the construction into the Chirajara canyon.

If completed the structure would have spanned 1,463 feet across the canyon, which is about 938 feet deep.

The bridge, which never officially opened, was meant to become a part of the highway system and connect Colombia's capital, Bogota, and the city of Villavicencio.

The collapse took place in January, killing 10 construction workers who were working on a sewer system.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
North Korea didn't show up at meeting with U.S. North Korea didn't show up at meeting with U.S.
Poll: Majority of voters oppose eliminating ICE Poll: Majority of voters oppose eliminating ICE
White House report: Most welfare recipients able to hold jobs, but aren't White House report: Most welfare recipients able to hold jobs, but aren't
Delta cutting routes to counter $2B in extra fuel costs Delta cutting routes to counter $2B in extra fuel costs
Myanmar, Laos hit with visa sanctions for rejecting deportees from U.S. Myanmar, Laos hit with visa sanctions for rejecting deportees from U.S.