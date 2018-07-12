Colombia demolishes unfinished bridge after deadly collapse

July 12 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities demolished an unfinished bridge Thursday after it partially collapsed during construction earlier this year, killing 10 people.

A report said the collapse was a result of faults in the bridge's design and authorities moved to demolish the remainder of the bridge due to safety concerns.

Demolition experts used about 220 pounds of plastic explosives and 30 detonation devices to collapse the construction into the Chirajara canyon.

If completed the structure would have spanned 1,463 feet across the canyon, which is about 938 feet deep.

The bridge, which never officially opened, was meant to become a part of the highway system and connect Colombia's capital, Bogota, and the city of Villavicencio.

The collapse took place in January, killing 10 construction workers who were working on a sewer system.