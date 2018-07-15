Mass. police officer shot and killed; 3 cops hurt in Mo.

July 15 (UPI) -- A police officer and a bystander were shot and killed in Massachusetts as authorities pursued a vandalism and erratic driving suspect Sunday.

Authorities said Michael Chesna, 42, was fatally shot while attempting to arrest a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes around 7:30 a.m.

Chesna was pursing Lopes with his gun drawn when Lopes struck him with a rock, took the officer's gun and shot him multiple times, according to authorities. Chesna was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional officers continued to pursue Lopes through the neighborhood as he fired Chesna's gun again and killed an elderly woman in her home.

Officers eventually shot Lopes in the leg and he is expected to survive. He will be arraigned Monday on two counts of murder.

Also Sunday, police in Missouri shot and killed a man suspected of shooting three police officers and was a person of interest in the death of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student.

Two of the officers were shot while working undercover to search for the murder suspect at the Sky-Vu Motel at 12:15 p.m., Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said.

Both officers were rushed to a hospital with non-ife-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect fled the area with another person, who was found with the vehicle shortly afterward and arrested.

Officers were then called to the area of 30th and Topping Avenue where they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect was killed and a third officer was injured by gunfire and taken to a hospital after the exchange. The officer's condition wasn't immediately known.