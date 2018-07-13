McDonald's salads linked to intestinal illness in two states

July 12 (UPI) -- More than 100 people in Illinois and Iowa have contracted intestinal illness after eating McDonald's salads, officials in both states said Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has received confirmation of approximately 90 cases of Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness that is known to cause diarrhea and explosive bowel movements, from people who had recently ate a McDonald's salad.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has confirmed 15 cases since late June.

"Although a link has been made to salads sold in McDonald's restaurants in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Nirav D. Shah. "If you ate a salad from McDonald's since mid-May and developed diarrhea and fatigue, contact a health care provider about testing and treatment."

In addition to diarrhea, other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever and other flu-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Anyone who ate these salads since the middle of June and who developed diarrhea, especially watery diarrhea and fatigue, should see their health care provider and get tested for Cyclospora to ensure an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment," said Dr. Patricia Quinlisk of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

McDonald's said it is in the process of removing the salads from approximately 3,000 locations in the Midwest and re-supplying with different distributors.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at impacted restaurants until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier," the fast food chain said in an statement to CNN.