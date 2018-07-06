FDA, CDC eye over 200 illnesses from Del Monte veggies

July 6 (UPI) -- Multiple U.S. government agencies are investigating illnesses associated with hundreds of Del Monte vegetable trays sold in some states in the Midwest, officials said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local agencies to examine 212 confirmed cases of parasite-borne cyclosporiasis. The cases were reported in Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois. Officials said two, in Michigan, came from vegetables bought in Wisconsin.

The agencies said seven people have been hospitalized for the illness.

The sick have been infected with the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, which causes cyclosporiasis. Symptoms include frequent bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may also happen.

The Del Monte vegetable trays -- packaged with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip -- were recalled in June from Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket and Peapod stores.

The FDA has not yet identified ingredients linked to the outbreak, saying only that each component is under investigation.

Customers have been advised to dispose of 6, 12 and 28-ounce trays. More information is listed on the CDC website. Del Monte can be contacted (800) 659-6500.