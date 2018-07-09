Klamathon Fire burns 35,250 acres, destroys 81 structures

July 9 (UPI) -- California's Klamathon Fire has destroyed more than 81 structures, prompting evacuations in the affected area Monday.

The fire in Siskiyou County, which began Thursday, has burned 35,250 acres and was 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

One person died in the blaze and three more people have been injured.

Officials ordered evacuations for the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate Reservoir as well as Klamath River Community Estates east of Black Mountain to Desavado Road, south of Copco Road to Ager Beswick Road, East Irongate Estates areas south of Irongate Reservoir/Copco Road, north of Ager/Beswick Road, west of Desavado Road and east of Snackenbury Creek and Copco Lake areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.

Evacuation warnings also were issued for the Pheasant Valley area, east of Interstate 5, south of the Summit of Black Mountain, west of Ager and north of Yreka Ager Road, the Airport Road area, southwest of York Road, west of Airport Road north of Shelly Road and east of Ager Road and the Bogus Creek area, south of Ager Beswick Road, east of York Road and west of Bogus Creek.

Road closures also took place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Klamathon Road at Interstate 5, Hilt at I-5 and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.

A total of 2,716 fire personnel and 199 fire engines were dispatched to combat the blaze.

County Fire

The County Fire in Napa and Yolo counties increased in size to 90,288 acres Monday and was 73 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Officials ordered mandatory evacuations west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53, west of State Highway 16 to the Yolo/ Lake County Line, North of County Road 40, and south of the Yolo County line.

Cal Fire said firefighters were working to mop up and strengthen control lines as unnburned pockets of fuel continue to burn within the interior of the fire.

The blaze, which began June 29, hasn't resulted in any deaths or injuries, but has destroyed 16 structures.

Georges Fire

The Georges Fire in Inyo County was caused by lightning on Sunday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by Monday.

Cal Fire sent 20 fire engines to combat the blaze, but didn't specify how much it had been contained.

The Hogback and Whitney Portal Roads were closed to uphill traffic and additional road closures included the Foothill Road and Moffat Ranch Road as well as any other roads that enter the fire area.

Los Angeles area

Near Los Angeles the Valley Fire grew in size to 1,348 acres and was 13 percent contained while the 100-acre Box Fire was 80 percent contains, both blazes took place in San Bernardino County.

The Creek Fire in San Bernardino National Forest was 33 acres and 94 percent contained as of Monday.

Lions Fire

Farther north, the Lions Fire had no growth over the weekend, remaining at 4,064 acres with 90 percent containment in the Sierra National Forrest.