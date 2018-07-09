Home / Top News / U.S. News

Tropical Storm Chris forecast to become hurricane

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 2:32 PM
July 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris showed little movement off the coast of North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon, adding it expected the storm to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday.

The center of the storm was situated about 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C. It had 60 mph winds and was stationary as of the NHC's 11 a.m. EDT update.

Forecasters said the storm likely will strengthen to a hurricane, the second of the Atlantic season after Beryl, which degenerated into remnants Monday morning.

On the forecast track, Chris was expected to show little movement through Tuesday, but begin heading northeast along the U.S. coast.

Tropical storm-force winds extend 70 miles from the center of the storm.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, though the NHC said life-threatening swells could reach mid-Atlantic states.

