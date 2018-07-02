Northern California wildfire grows by more than 10,000 acres

July 2 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Norther California's Yolo County has grown to 32,500 acres and crossed into neighboring Napa County, fire authorities said.

Known as the County Fire, it began on Saturday afternoon before exploding in magnitude, and was described by Cal Fire as 2 percent contained. Over 1,200 fire fighters in 27 fire crews, 100 fire engines and a dozen helicopters have fought the fire, the Sacramento Bee reported on Monday.

The fire grew by more than 10,000 acres on Sunday, authorities said.

Mandatory evacuations north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road and west of County Road 89 in Yolo County began on Sunday, after the fire grew. An evacuation order was also issued for south of County Road 81 and west of County Road 85.

The fire crossed over the Yolo county line and into Napa County, the site of devastating fires in late 2017, and sent smoke across the region. Heavy smoke can be seen across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City.

"Firefighters have worked throughout the day to establish control lines. Fire weather conditions remain critical. Extreme fire behavior has been observed. Shifting winds have created numerous active portions of the fire that have the potential to increase fire spread," Cal Fire said late Sunday.

The Pawnee Fire, a separate wildfire in Lake County, near Sacramento, has burned 14,500 acres and was declared 73 percent contained, Cal Fire said said. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Double Eagle subdivision on Saturday night. Evacuation advisories were also issued from, homes near the state's Highway 20.

Since the blaze began on June 23, it has destroyed 22 structures and threatened 50 more. No deaths or injuries have been reported from either fire.