New York State Trooper shot dead by suicidal man, police say

By Ray Downs  |  July 2, 2018 at 8:53 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- A New York State trooper was shot dead Monday while responding to a call about a suicidal man, who was also found dead, police said.

New York State Police said Steven M. Kiley, a 43-year-old school principal who had barricaded himself in his home and threatened to kill himself, shot Trooper Nicholas F. Clark when the trooper arrived to investigate the situation.

Police later found Kiley dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kiley's wife called police at around 3:30 a.m. to report her husband was threatening to kill himself, according to the Elmira Star-Gazette.

The incident is under investigation.

"This is a terrible loss for the New York State Police," NYSP First Deputy Superintendent Chris Fiore said.

Clark had been a police officer since 2015 and a member of the New York State Police since 2017.

Kiley was the principal of the Bradford Central School District, a kindergarten through 12th grade public school in Bradford, N.Y. since 2006.

