Gallup: Facebook use surges among Americans over age 50

April 30 (UPI) -- More Americans over the age of 50 are using Facebook -- in the largest activity increase for the age group in years, a new Gallup survey said Monday.

The poll said adults aged 18 to 29 with a Facebook page declined 2 percent (from 74 to 72 percent) between 2011 and 2018. Adult users in the 30 to 49 age range climbed to 65 percent, and those 50 to 64 rose 18 percent to 52 percent overall. Adults over the age of 65 saw the second-largest increase -- 14 percent -- to 32 percent.

Gallup found this month that concerns about online privacy has increased among all age groups since 2011. Fifty-five percent said they were "very concerned" about the prospect of personal information being sold without their consent.

Facebook was created in 2004 as a communications medium for college students. In 2011, the majority of users had some college experience, and less than a third of adults with a high school education had a Facebook page.

Monday's survey showed that by this year, 50 percent of respondents with less than a college education have a Facebook page. Fifty-seven percent of those with some college experience have a page, as do 61 percent of college graduates and 67 percent with post-graduate educations.

Gallup polled 1,509 U.S. adults, and said its margin of error is 4 points.