Off-duty Arkansas police officer killed by stray gunshot

By Daniel Uria  |  Updated April 29, 2018 at 3:02 PM
April 29 (UPI) -- An off-duty Arkansas police officer was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet that was fired through the window of his home.

The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside the West Memphis home of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson, who was sitting inside with his children when he was shot. West Memphis is across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tenn.

Police said they don't believe Johnson was specifically targeted in the shooting.

"It was an encounter between the suspects and another group outside of the apartment," West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said. "This hits everyone a little close to home in law enforcement. He was a police officer, some of my officers did, in fact, know him."

Neighbors reported hearing about 40 gun shots and a reporter for WATN in Arkansas counted about six bullet holes in Johnson's apartment window.

"When I stepped outside one of his nephews yelled my uncle has been shot. So, when I went in the house, I found him shot and me and my husband tried to do CPR," Johnson's neighbor Portia Weatherspoon said.

Johnson's family said he is survived by two young daughters and a fiancee.

Police are still searching for the suspects and residents said there have been frequent shootings in the area in the last six months.

