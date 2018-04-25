Dallas police officer dies, 2 others critical after shooting

April 25 (UPI) -- A Dallas police officer died Wednesday one day after he, another officer and a security guard were shot at a Home Depot, authorities confirmed.

Officer Rogelio Santander, 27, died at 8:11 a.m. after succumbing to his injuries, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said.

Hall added the other Dallas police officer, identified as 26-year-old Crystal Almeida, and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter were in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

"We are happy to report that officer Crystal Almeida and our loss prevention officer, Scott Painter, are making remarkable recoveries," Hall said, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Santander and Almeida graduated from the police academy together and were partners for the three years they have served the department.

The three were shot on Tuesday afternoon while Santander and Almeida were helping an off-duty officer serve a warrant at the Home Depot.

Police arrested person of interest Armando Juarez, 29, on a murder charge, two charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and two previous felony theft charges. His bond was set at $1,010,000.