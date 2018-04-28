Watch: Michelle Wolf hosts White House Correspondents' Dinner

April 28 (UPI) -- The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner where press and politicians gather in formal attire for some comedic roasting will be on Saturday night.

Congressional television network C-Span will stream the event, which President Donald Trump will not attend for the second consecutive year, live on its website starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Comedian Michelle Wolf, a former Daily Show correspondent, will host the event's annual roast, which often pokes fun at the sitting president.

The annual event shines a spotlight on award-winning journalism and raises money for journalism scholarships along with its tradition of humorous jabs of the president.

Trump told WABC radio he wouldn't attend the dinner because the press is "so fake." At the time of the event, he will hold a campaign rally in Michigan.

Before Trump, the last president to skip the gala was Ronald Reagan in 1981 while he recovered from an assassination attempt.

Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders will be in attendance to represent the administration at the head table Saturday night.