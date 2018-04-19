Two Florida deputies shot, killed while on duty

April 19 (UPI) -- A gunman shot and killed two Florida deputies in the line of duty Thursday, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said.

The officers died while in a Chinese restaurant in downtown Trenton, Fla., at around 3 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect walked up to the restaurant and shot both deputies through the window.

Fellow deputies responded to the scene after the shooting and found the shooter dead outside the building, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

"At this point, it remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. "Sheriff Bobby Schultz has been on scene throughout the afternoon with his deputies and their families, notifying additional loved ones."

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office urged citizens to avoid the area near the restaurant, adding no suspects are at large.

The sheriff's office was scheduled to hold a press conference at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.