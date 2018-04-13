Man found dead after triple-homicide that spanned 3 states

April 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who police say had an incestuous relationship with his daughter killed her as part of a triple-murder spree that spanned three states, authorities said.

Police say suspect Steven Pladl also died -- from a self-inflicted gunshot wound -- and was found in his car in New York state Thursday.

Pladl's mother told police he confessed to killing his 7-month old baby after his wife -- who was also his daughter -- broke up with him the previous day.

"My son just called me and he told me ... he killed his baby," Pladl's mother said, according to released 911 audio. "He killed his wife. He killed her father. I can't even believe this is happening."

Police believe Pladel, 45, killed the child in Knightdale, N.C., then drove to Connecticut to shoot Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco.

"This is not common in our community," Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said at a news conference. "Unfortunately, it is not uncommon in our society."

"This is a tragedy for everyone involved," Rick Friedman, an attorney for Pladl, said. "We are all heartbroken."

Officials said the incestuous affair began after Kate Pladl, 20, contacted her biological father via social media in 2016 after turning 18. He was married at the time and had two other kids, aged 6 and 11.

The pair were arrested in January, released on bail and ordered to stay apart.