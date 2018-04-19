Pittsburgh police preparing for possible riots if Mueller is fired

April 19 (UPI) -- Police detectives in Pittsburgh were ordered to bring uniforms and riot gear to work Thursday -- a precaution for potential rioting if President Donald Trump fires Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in the near future.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the order is precautionary and not based on any suggestion that President Donald Trump will fire Mueller, who has been investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia before the 2016 election.

"There is a belief that President Trump will soon move to fire Special Prosecutor Mueller. This would result in a large protest within 24 hours of the firing.," Cmdr. Victor Joseph said in an emailed memo. "We have received information of a potential large scale protest in the Central Business District. The protest would be semi-spontaneous and more than likely happen on short notice.

"Beginning Thursday, all Major Crimes detectives are required to bring a full uniform and any issued protective equipment (riot gear) with them to work until further notice."

More than 2,300 people have pledged to protest in Pittsburgh if Mueller is fired, part of a national network of potential demonstrations organized by the group Nobody is Above the Law.

The group posted plans for demonstrations on the MoveOn.org website in the event of Mueller's firing or curtailment of his investigation.

Republican leaders in Washington have said they do not expect Mueller to be fired. On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would not bring a bill to protect Mueller to the Senate floor for a vote, even if it was approved by the chamber's judiciary committee.