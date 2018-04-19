Judge orders Florida sheriff to release more Parkland videos

April 19 (UPI) -- A judge has ordered the sheriff of Broward County, Fla., to release additional, redacted video footage from five exterior cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting in February that killed 17 people.

Several news outlets sued county and school officials seeking the security video, arguing the footage could provide more details of how law enforcement responded to the Parkland, Fla., attack.

Last month, released footage showed school resource officer Scot Peterson take a position away from the building where former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and faculty Feb. 14.

The redacted video shows Peterson and security monitor Kelvin Greenleaf ride a golf cart to Building 12, and Peterson stay along a wall for about 20 minutes.

Lawyers for the Broward County School Board and Broward State Attorney's Office tried to block the release of footage this month, citing fear it would impede Cruz's prosecution.

The Broward County Sheriff's office has until May 2 to appeal the judge's order.

A school security forum held at a nearby school Wednesday night drew hundreds who vented anger -- many saying the district is doing little to ensure students' safety.

The three-hour meeting was marked by shouting and outbursts as concerned parents peppered Broward County School Board trustees with questions.

Many criticized MSD's new "clear backpack" policy, saying students are getting around it by putting liners or non-clear bags inside of the backpacks. They also said the safety measure is not being enforced by school officials.

Some said having a large presence of law enforcement officers creates a false sense of security.

"Why do we have [security] everywhere if they aren't doing their job and just seem to be hanging around our campus?" a student asked.

Others complained about beefed-up security measures at MSD, while other schools are ignored.

District official Jeff Moquin received a mixed reaction when he said the district won't participate in a new Florida program to train school personnel with firearms.

"We don't believe the solution to school safety is arming our employees," he said.