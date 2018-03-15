Surveillance video shows events outside Florida school shooting

March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities released video Thursday showing law enforcement response to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

The video released by Broward County Sheriff's office follows school resource officer Scot Peterson as he took a position along a wall away from the building where former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire on students and faculty.

"The video speaks for itself," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination."

Peterson's resignation was announced at a news conference in February. Israel said he "never went in" the building where the shooting occurred.

Israel said Peterson should have "addressed the killer. Killed the killer."

The edited video begins at 2:22 p.m. shortly after gunfire erupted in the building and shows Peterson walking alongside civilian security monitor Kelvin Greenleaf, as people whose images are blurred run out of the building visibly alarmed at the sound of the shots.

"Be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers, I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired -- 1200 building," Peterson said over his police radio at the time, according to the agency's timeline.

After hearing a fire alarm, Peterson and Greenleaf ride a golf cart to Building 12, where the shooting was taking place, and Peterson takes his position along a wall outside the school's 700 building.

He remained in the position for about 20 minutes until 2:50 p.m. at which point Cruz had left the campus and made his way to a Walmart nearby.

The video was released as a result of a lawsuit from the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Herald and CNN against the Broward Sheriff's Office and the School Board of Broward County so the public can "be given the first-hand opportunity to review and evaluate the video and the actions of its government officials."

A Broward circuit judge ordered the release of the four clips last week citing "strong public interest."