Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House news briefing

April 11 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about President Donald Trump's warning to Russia over the Syrian civil war.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'," Trump said in a tweet. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

The threats came after activists accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against civilians Saturday, killing dozens of people.

Sanders also will likely address House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement that he won't seek re-election in November.