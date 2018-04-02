Trump touts economy, military at Easter Egg Roll

April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted their second Easter Egg Roll at the White House Monday.

The president thanked the first lady and the White House Historical Association for helping to organize the traditional event.

"On behalf of the Trump family, many of whom are with us right here in the audience, I just want to thank you," Trump said. "This is a special year. Our country is doing great."

During the event, the president touted the domestic economy and the military.

"You look at the economy; you look at what's happening. Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're going to make it bigger and better and stronger," he said.

"Our military is now at a level, will soon be at a level that it's never been before," he added, noting the $1.3 trillion spending bill he signed last month. "You see what's happening with funding. The funding of our military was so important."

At Monday's event, Trump was asked about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients as he colored with children.

"Democrats have really let them down," Trump said, echoing statements he's made on Twitter. "It's a shame."

White House Easter celebrations are a "timeless tradition" that date back to 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes. The first lady typically plans the egg roll and incorporates her own tastes into the event. First lady Pat Nixon first introduced the egg roll races over four decades ago.

More than 21,000 people attended last year's event.