U.S. Postal Service unveils commemorative Mr. Rogers stamp

March 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service honored children's television icon Mister Rogers with a commemorative postage stamp on Friday.

The stamp, featuring Fred Rogers in his trademark red sweater, was dedicated at a ceremony at WQED-TV, Pittsburgh, where Rogers worked for 50 years. Another ceremony was scheduled at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

His innovative public television program, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," was praised and honored for its warmth and sensitivity during its run from 1968 to 2000. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74 of stomach cancer.

The event at the television station was hosted by Rick Sebak, longtime WQED-TV documentary producer. It began with a piano solo performance of Rogers' theme song, "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Sebak introduced members of the show's cast and crew, as well as local political leaders and Postmaster General Megan Brennan.

Rogers had "an uncommon sense of how young children absorb ideas about civility," Brennan said. "He made the ups and downs of life easier to understand" for young people.

Tom Hanks is expected to portray Rogers in an upcoming film, titled You Are My Friend.