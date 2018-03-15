Woman who shot boyfriend in Youtube stunt sentenced to 180 days

March 15 (UPI) -- Monalisa Perez, the Minnesota woman who accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend during a Youtube video stunt gone wrong, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors said.

In addition to jail time -- which will be served in 10-day increments -- the 20-year-old mother of two will serve 10 years of probation, never be allowed to possess a firearm and not be allowed to receive payment for telling the story about the incident that led to the death of her boyfriend, 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III in June, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Norman County Attorney James Brue said the sentence was more lenient than state guidelines for second-degree manslaughter but the circumstances deem it appropriate.

"The reality [is] that this foolish stunt was dreamed up, planned, and executed by Pedro Ruiz, and the defendant wrongfully and tragically relied on his assurances that the stunt was safe," Brue said.

During the sentencing hearing, Paulita Ruiz, Pedro Ruiz's aunt, blamed Perez for her nephew's death.

"This comes from the heart, where you shot him: You took him away from us, Mona," she said, according to WDAY-TV.

Vonny Revelle, Perez's grandmother, said the incident was a "tragedy" for all involved.

"[Ruiz's] family is hurting, well, our family is hurting just as much, too," Revelle said. "And Monalisa loved Pedro with all of her heart. Do you think she wanted to do that?"

Before the fatal incident, Pedro Ruiz and Perez were amateur Youtube video-makers who posted stunts and pranks online. The videos, which were little-watched, were tame, and consisted of activities like going on amusement park rides and eating spicy foods. But on June 28, Pedro Ruiz wanted to try something more daring: Use a book to stop a bullet fired at his chest.

Perez told police that Pedro Ruiz tested the stunt on another book and the .50-caliber gun's bullet didn't go through.

The couple tried again with a different book and video rolling.

According to prosecutors, Perez was about 1 foot away when she fired. The bullet went through, striking Ruiz in the chest. He died before he could be airlifted to a hospital.

Before the couple attempted the stunt, Perez announced it on Twitter.

"Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever," she wrote. "HIS idea not MINE."