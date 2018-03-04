2-year-old Georgia girl killed by falling mirror in Payless shoe store

March 4 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old girl died Friday when a mirror fell on her at a Payless shoe store in Georgia, police said.

Ifrah Siddique was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Ga. after the mounted mirror fell on her head, according to reports. She later died of her injuries.

Ifrah's mother said the mirror was so heavy that she and another relative couldn't pull it off on their own, WVEC-TV reported.

La Tisha Tultaick works next door to the Payless location and ran over when she heard screaming.

"I just saw blood and the little girl, but she was just laying there lifeless," she told WSB-TV.

Ifrah's parents were too distraught to speak to the media but her cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, said the family is trying to pull through.

"Everybody is still grieving and it's really hard," he said. "We're in a state of shock."

In a statement, Payless said its "deepest sympathies" go out to Ifrah's family.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident," the company said. "Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."