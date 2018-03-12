New England prepares for third major snowstorm in two weeks

March 12 (UPI) -- Having already been battered by heavy snow, cold temperatures and strong winds in the last two weeks, residents in New England are being advised to brace again for yet another nor'easter -- which could bring another foot of snow.

Much of New England -- including Boston, Hartford, Providence, and Portland, Maine -- are under winter storm advisories with blizzard conditions possible along the New England coast on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, coastal flooding and dangerous commutes beginning early Tuesday are predicted for eastern Massachusetts to coastal Maine, forecasters said Monday.

Rain is expected to mix with snow along the coast, with the storm heading out to sea by Wednesday.

The storm has already impacted the Appalachian region. Lexington, Ky., a city that typically receives less than 13 inches of snow per year, received up to 10 inches over the weekend.

Heavy snow fell across the state early Monday -- in Beattyville, Lawrenceburg, Mt. Vernon, and Perryville -- as the storm moved to the northeast. In West Virginia, the cities of Camden-on-Gauley and Summersville received snowfall of 3 inches per hour -- and in Tennessee, Nashville's suburbs received an inch of wet snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued across the southern Appalachian region, including Roanoke, Va., Raleigh, N.C. and Charleston, W.Va.

Thousands of customers in southern New England went without electricity Sunday, an effect of the previous nor'easter storm.