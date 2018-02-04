One dead, five injured in record Moscow snowfall

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Record snowfall in Moscow has resulted in travel delays, injuries and at least one death, according the mayor of the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a man died Saturday after a tree fell and knocked down power lines. Five other people were injured amid worsening weather conditions including heavy snowfall and powerful winds.

"Be careful. According to forecast, the weather will worsen," he wrote on Twitter.

Sobyanin added the heavy snow and strong winds have downed more than 2,000 trees.

More than half of Moscow's monthly precipitation average fell on Saturday, breaking a record set in 1957.

As of Sunday, 109 flights at Moscow airports were delayed and 28 were canceled.

Road conditions were also considered hazardous as Sobyanin instructed residents to stay inside.

"The road situation will be difficult," he said. "It is better to refrain from travelling on personal cars if possible."