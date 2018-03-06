Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump, Swedish leader speak at White House

By UPI Staff  |  Updated March 6, 2018 at 2:21 PM
March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven were scheduled to give a joint news conference Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

They were expected to appear at 3:30 p.m. EST in the East Room after a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump likely will face questions about recent subpoenas from special counsel Robert Mueller seeking communications to and from the president and his closest advisers.

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, one of the recipients of the subpoenas, said Monday he thinks Trump "may have done something during the election."

