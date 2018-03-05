Woman arrested for trying to open cabin door of plane in flight

March 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman was arrested Monday morning after she tried to open the cabin door of a plane that was in the air on its way from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho.

A video of the incident shows passengers aboard United Express Flight 5449, which was operated by SkyWest, trying to restrain the woman by tying her feet together as she is heard screaming, "I am God. I am God."

Witnesses told the Idaho Press that the woman appeared nervous before the flight took off and caused a minor disturbance, but was allowed to continue her journey. Midway through the flight, however, she jumped up from her seat in first class and ran to the door.

"I want to die! Get me off this plane!" she was heard saying.

When the plane arrived in Boise, police detained the woman and turned her over to state health officials, the Idaho Statesman reported.

"SkyWest flight 5449, operating as United Express from San Francisco to Boise, landed safely in Boise after reports of a customer attempting to open the aircraft door," Layne Watson, a spokesperson from SkyWest, said in a statement. "The customer was restrained and law enforcement officials met the flight at the gate, where all passengers safely deplaned. The unruly customer was held for questioning by law enforcement."