Police arrest suspect in double homicide at Central Michigan University

March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a double homicide on the campus of Central Michigan University early Saturday morning.

Police captured James Eric Davis Jr., 19, a CMU sophomore, and he is now in custody.

"The suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight", according to an emergency statement from the university at 12:50 a.m. Saturday. "Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident."

Law enforcement from multiple agencies searched for Davis Jr. throughout the day and night. By Friday evening they had identified the victims of the morning's campus shooting as his parents, James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Jeneen Davis.

Investigators believe Davis Jr. shot his parents in a dorm room Friday morning while they were in town from Illinois to pick him up for spring break, the Detroit Free Press reported. Davis Jr. had visited a local hospital Thursday night , possibly for a drug-related issue, and was and released Friday morning, police said.

Debra Williams, the mother of Davis Jr.'s roommate, told 7 Action News Detroit her son texted her and "he said he heard 5 shots. He said that he called the police. I told him to stay in his dorm. When police did come and finally get them out, He said the father was across his bedroom door. I guess he had to step over him - Oh God!"

Mayor Andre Harvey of Bellwood, Ill., told reporters that Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer for more than 20 years. He was an "outstanding officer," who was "loved by all," Harvey said.

Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant has an enrollment of roughly 20,000 students, making it one of the largest universities in Michigan. Schools were on lock down all day throughout the county.