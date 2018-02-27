Warren, Rosen introduce bills to publicize sexual-misconduct data

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced companion bills Tuesday that would require publicly traded companies to report sexual abuse, harassment or other discrimination settlements.

The proposed "Sunlight in Workplace Harassment Act" follows high-profile workplace sexual harassment allegations in the #MeToo movement.

The measure would require companies to report how much time it takes to resolve complaints and the company's efforts to prevent such behavior.

Warren said despite victims coming forward, corporate policies won't change unless those doing the harm are held accountable.

"We are in a moment in American history where people are coming together to say enough," Warren said. "But there won't be real change until harassment in all corners of the country is exposed and the harassers are held accountable.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the bill would also unmask secret settlements.

"Congress has a responsibility to pass it right away," Warren said. The bill, though, faces an uphill climb to approval in Congress, where Republicans control both the House and Senate.

Rosen said the proposal is all about transparency, safer work environments and "a more robust discussion of how to prevent workplace misconduct and hold people in power accountable."

"The flood of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful individuals has created a moral imperative for all of us to shine a spotlight on these abuses of power in the workplace," Rosen said. "This is a real problem for workers in Nevada and across the country, and Congress has a responsibility to take a leading role in putting an end to workplace sexual harassment and discrimination."