Jared Kushner loses top White House security clearance

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jared Kushner and several other White House staffers operating with interim security clearances had their access downgraded.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law, and all other White House aides working at the Top Secret/sensitive compartmented information level were notified their clearances would be downgraded to the Secret level in a memo on Friday, Politico reported.

Trump has the ability to grant Kushner permanent clearance to view things such as the president's daily brief, but said he would leave the decision to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

"I will let General Kelly make that decision," Trump said. "I have no doubt he'll make the right decision."

Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said his client "has done more than what is expected of him in this process" and the changes will not affect his "ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the president."

The change comes after Kelly announced measures to overhaul how security clearances are handled at the White House following scrutiny over the background check of staff secretary Rob Porter.

Porter resigned earlier this month after two of his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Though Porter denied the allegations, his resignation raised questions about when the White House became aware of them -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the background check was still ongoing in February, but FBI Director Christopher Wray said it was completed in July.

At the time of Porter's resignation, he access to White House information while operating on an interim security clearance.

Kelly said the scandal "exposed some remaining shortcomings" in how the White House handles security clearances and accepted help from the FBI in reviewing and improving the White House's protocols.

An outside representative for Kushner told NBC News it is "not uncommon" for clearance reviews to take an extended amount of time under a new administration, adding "no concerns were raised about Mr. Kushner's application."

Kushner's role within the administration involves negotiating on behalf of the the United States including brokering peace in the Middle East and discussing trade deals with Mexico.