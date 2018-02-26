DeVos launches probe into MSU's handling of Nassar allegations

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Monday that her office will launch a Title IX investigation into how Michigan State University handled sexual abuse reports against Dr. Larry Nassar.

"This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the university's handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar," DeVos said in a statement. "Our Office for Civil Rights team will be in East Lansing shortly where they will join the Federal Student Aid team already on site."

DeVos said the FSA team is already investigating whether MSU violated the Clery Act, which requires schools that participate in federal aid programs to report crimes on and near campus.

"We expect MSU's full and complete disclosure about its actions to protect students from sexual assault," DeVos said.

Nassar, who was also the former Team USA gymnastics doctor, was accused of abusing more than 260 women and girls.

He pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual misconduct after getting found guilty of child pornography charges and was sentenced to more than 125 years in prison.

"The crimes for which Dr. Nassar has been convicted are unimaginable," DeVos said Monday. "Every student across every campus should know that I am committed to ensuring all students have access to a learning environment free from sexual misconduct and discrimination and that all institutions that fall short will be held accountable for violations of federal law."