Father who tried attacking Larry Nassar in court won't be charged

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The father who tried attacking former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom won't face any charges.

Randall Margraves, the father of three daughters who said Nassar sexually assaulted them, lunged at the disgraced doctor on Feb. 2 before he was stopped by multiple deputies.

"I gave considerable weight to the wishes of the three potential victims of Mr. Margraves' impulsive act - attorneys Matthew Newburg and Molly Blythe as well as Lawrence Nassar," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said in a statement released Monday. "All three advised the Sheriff's Department that they did not want charges issued."

Margraves said he "lost control" after seeing Nassar shaking his head at one of his daughters when she was speaking.

"I can only hope that when the day comes that Larry Nassar has ended his days on this earth that he will be escorted to one of the deepest, darkest, hottest pits in hell there is," the father said.

The father asked if he could get "one minute alone with the [expletive]," after he was tackled by deputies.

"I would ask you as part of this sentencing grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Margraves said after his daughters' impact statements.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte to 40 to 125 years in prison on three sexual assault charges.

The ex-doctor was also sentenced to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County, and, in December, to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.